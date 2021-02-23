Feeling like spring today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s mild and sunny going into Tuesday morning. With temps starting in the 30s along with the sunshine, we will have no problem getting to 40 degree high temperatures today. That sun will get covered up by arriving afternoon clouds, possibly some sprinkles at that time.

Tonight will have the better chance for light rain and snow. For most of the area this will be a light rain/flurry event with little or no accumulation, while cooler areas to the north will have a snowy mix will come down. That snowy mix up north could lead to 1″ to 3″ of snow accumulation overnight. The low is 32 degrees, but underneath the freezing mark for a low temp in the northwoods.

Tomorrow, a stray light shower may linger into the early morning, followed by some clearing in the afternoon. It will get breezy with a mild high of 38 degrees.