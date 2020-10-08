Feeling like summer to end the work week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a beautiful day of weather on Thursday our tranquil weather pattern will continue tonight. Skies will be mostly clear overhead with lows cooling into the 40s. Winds will gradually increase late in the overnight out of the south.

As high pressure moves to our southeast and a storm system passes to our north a strong south to southwest wind will develop on Friday. Winds could gust upwards of 30 mph throughout the day. That wind however will bring in much warmer air to the state of Wisconsin. Highs will reach for the mid to upper 70s away from Lake Michigan which will is anywhere from 10°-20° above average for this time of the year.





This will be a great weekend to make plans to be outside! Dry weather will take us through the weekend under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be right around average as well with highs in the middle 60s.

Rain showers are looking more likely by Monday. Showers will move out of the area by early Tuesday with quiet weather expected for the middle portions of the week.

