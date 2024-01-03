The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

While it was a touch chilly, today certainly felt much nicer than yesterday as a west/southwesterly breeze the past few days pulled in the more mild air. Tomorrow, however, will feel much different than today did.

A cold front dropped through Wisconsin throughout this afternoon and gave us back a northerly breeze which is pulling in very chilly air towards us from Northern Canada. Temps will continue to drop this evening with lows by tomorrow back into the teens!

Our high for your Thursday will be around 28 degrees.

Winds will turn back out of the southwest throughout the afternoon tomorrow, so we will usher back in those more mild temps by Friday.