Feeling warmer Friday, snowy forecast for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The week ends on a high note Friday as winds lighten up and some sunshine comes out again. Radar shows a few flurries early, but most of the day will not bring snow, instead a mix of sunshine and clouds. The high goes back above normal by a touch, with the high set at 27 degrees. East wind under 5 miles per hour.

Clouds thicken up this evening which means it will not be as chilly tonight. The low is 21 degrees with that blanket of clouds overnight, but some clouds may have a few flurries dropping from them.

Saturday will be breezier, but cloudy. The temps increase a bit to 31 by the afternoon. During the day, some spotty flurries might fall but it will not accumulate. The sticking snow will arrive sometime around 10pm and into the night.

Roads may get slick into Sunday morning with more snow showers, losing steam into the second half of the day. The most snow will fall further south, and possibly by the lake where totals may exceed 3 inches as some lake enhancement may occur. The vast majority of the area will have a shot at 1″ to 3″ of snow, while northwoods may not get to an inch. The high is 31 degrees and it will be breezy again.





