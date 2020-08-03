Feels like fall again tomorrow, heat to close the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Lakeshore and Bay flood advisories are in effect until 1 AM Tuesday with that northeasterly breeze piling up water along the coastline.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout tonight. Areas in the northwoods drop into the upper 40s, everyone else near 50 degrees.

The northeast breeze will remain steady on Tuesday keeping those high temperatures near 70 degrees.

On Wednesday, northeast Wisconsin begins to steadily heat up heading into the weekend as a high pressure system nears the region.

Low chance of rain possible on Thursday. By the weekend, highs back in the mid 80s with the chance of storms.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store