Feels like fall again tomorrow, heat to close the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Lakeshore and Bay flood advisories are in effect until 1 AM Tuesday with that northeasterly breeze piling up water along the coastline.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout tonight. Areas in the northwoods drop into the upper 40s, everyone else near 50 degrees.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

The northeast breeze will remain steady on Tuesday keeping those high temperatures near 70 degrees.

On Wednesday, northeast Wisconsin begins to steadily heat up heading into the weekend as a high pressure system nears the region.

Low chance of rain possible on Thursday. By the weekend, highs back in the mid 80s with the chance of storms.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

More Weather