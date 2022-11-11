The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

That cold front swept through last night and has dropped temperatures drastically. Yesterday we set record high temps in the 70s, and today our high will struggle to even reach 40 degrees.

Our winds have turned westerly today behind the cold front, so we’re pulling in chilly air, and as the breeze picks up, the wind chill will make temperatures feel like they’re in the 20s today.

A low pressure system up to our north and west will contribute to the increasing cloud cover for today, and then bring in some late flurries. These flurries will pick up overnight, and continue to sprinkle all day Saturday, and into early morning Sunday.