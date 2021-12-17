Few flakes flying into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day as the week wraps up! Friday will have lighter winds than yesterday! NW to NE winds only from 5 to 10 miles per hour, and temps in the middle and upper 20s (a little below average) for the afternoon. You’ll see clouds increase as the day goes on.

Cloudy skies in the evening before some flurries or light snow moves in late tonight. Temps will be fairly steady or rise into the mid and upper 20s overnight.

That light snow chance continues into the morning of Saturday, with partly sunny conditions by the afternoon. The high is 32 degrees. SNOW ACCUMULATION for a Friday night into Saturday morning will be mostly between a dusting to a half inch, while northern sections might get closer to an inch with this round.

Sunday will be a nice day to round out the weekend with partly sunny skies and a high of 30 degrees.