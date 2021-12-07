Few flurries tonight, better chances of accumulating snow later this week

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few snow flurries will be possible mainly before midnight, then mainly cloudy skies linger in the early morning hours. Any accumulations will be a dusting to less than an inch. Low temperatures in the mid teens.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies will accompany slightly higher temperatures than Tuesday and calmer wind. Highs climb into the mid 20s.

Rest of week snow chances: There will be two storm systems to watch. One will be passing off to our north on Thursday bringing a snowy mix into Northeast Wisconsin.

A stronger system moves in from the southwest in the afternoon on Friday. This storm has the possibility bringing spots 3″+, but it’s a little to early to put out an exact locations considering there will be some mixing.

