Few isolated showers Wednesday, a breezy day

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Heavy rain coming to a close early Wednesday morning after picking up another few tenths of accumulation overnight. We keep enough energy around during the day to produce a few spotty showers (especially to the north), otherwise the rest of the area will be gaining sunshine into the afternoon.

Winds will be on the breezy side today out of the west from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will be COOLER THAN YESTERDAY with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.





Tonight our rain chances go to zero with mostly clear skies. We’ll be watching for a big drop in temperatures as they fall into the 40s overnight with only a few clouds and light winds. Green Bay’s low will be around 47 degrees.

A sunny day for tomorrow. Winds will be a bit breezy again with a high of 66 degrees.

Scattered showers return for Friday, looking like a good bet for rain in our communities. The high is 66.

Saturday will be a nice day, but chilly. A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures around 60 degrees!

It looks like another rainy stretch of days returns later this week. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and possible Wednesday will all feature a chance for showers and thunderstorms!