The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few flurries stay lakeside this evening, but will clear out for bedtime tonight. A low pressure system off to our west enters late, giving way to a few late snow showers that will linger throughout most of tomorrow.

A cold front is attached to the low, and that’s headed our way by tomorrow. Temperatures behind the front will drop to below freezing to wrap up this work week and continue into the weekend.