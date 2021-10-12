Few lingering showers Tuesday

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Holding onto a grey forecast as an area of low pressure spins not too far away in lower Michigan. Mostly cloudy with a few showers lingering into Tuesday, but it will only be light rain or mist. There is a shot of a few breaks in the clouds later in the day. Temps do not rise much from the morning to afternoon as highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Quiet weather tonight as skies go partly cloudy and winds lighten up. The low is 53 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds as Wednesday gets going, but rain is in the forecast again. Scattered showers and some thunder is expected to roll in during the afternoon and night. Southeast winds take highs up a bit to the upper 60s and near 70 degrees in a couple communities.

