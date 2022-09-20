The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A batch of morning thunderstorms will cross by on Tuesday, capable of dropping heavy rain and small hail. That storm chance doesn’t last long as the cluster is expected to exit our area in the late morning. Behind the rain chance will be emerging afternoon sunshine. Warm and humid with a high on either side of 80 degrees in the afternoon. Cooler by the lake, low 70s.

A cold front will be dropping in tonight. For most, that will just bring back a few clouds. For others, some thunderstorms may redevelop along the front. It appears the highest chance for that is up north. Another mild low overnight as temps only drop to 63 degrees.

Breezy and cooler on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. The high is 72 degrees. The rain chance isn’t very high, but a brief stray shower may form in our area.

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, but quite cool for the first day of Autumn! The high is set at 61 degrees! Fall officially begins at 8:04pm.