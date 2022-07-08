The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Friday starts off a little grey and rainy as a cold front brings a line of thundershowers across the area. This rain chance continues to drop south this morning and early afternoon, letting sunshine return from north to south behind it later today. NE winds will be from 10 to 20 miles per hour. That wind will drive in less humid air by the evening with a high of 74 degrees.

Very nice, comfortable weather for tonight. Mostly clear skies and sweatshirt weather as the low drops of 55 degrees.

A great day on Saturday with plentiful sunshine. ENE winds are light from 5 to 10 miles per hour. The highs get around the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday should also show some good sunshine. There is a chance for rain or a thunderstorm Sunday night. It will be warmer with the high around 84 degrees.