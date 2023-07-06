The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The much needed rainfall that we saw within the past 24 hours has pretty much concluded. However, an area of low pressure sitting on the eastern part of Wisconsin will provide a few passing sprinkles today with a couple of clouds, giving us a mix of clouds and sunshine.

High pressure to our west this morning will continue to move eastward throughout the day, kicking the cloud cover out for tonight, so we wrap up this Thursday mostly clear!

Attached to our storm systems yesterday was a cold front that brought cooler air to our forecast, as well as much more comfortable dew points.