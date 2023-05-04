The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain chances move in for the next two days, but there will be many dry hours. Hit/miss showers will cruise in along a boundary Thursday, otherwise partly sunny conditions with more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will vary across our area, in the upper 40s near the lakeshore, 61 degrees in Green Bay, and middle and upper 60s for the southern Fox Cities and out west. There may even be some 70s in central WI! Take a look at the forecast highs below.

This same boundary could continue to produce rain or a weak thunderstorm in a few spots tonight, although many dry hours are expected. Rain is not expected across the north. The low is 45 degrees.

As this boundary turns into a warm front and slowly heads back north Friday, another round of scattered rain showers with thunder will be across a portion of our area. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s, cooler near the lake in the 50s.

Saturday may have a few early showers up north in the morning, with partly sunny skies for most during the day. Rain or a few thunderstorms move in again at night. Highs remain in the lower 60s.