The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Above average temperatures for us today, but we will have a rain chance slide through the state.

Wednesday’s rain chance will mainly revolves around the late afternoon and evening, but a brief, isolated shower may be out and about early in the morning. During the day, mainly dry, and you might even see some sunshine for a time. Breezy south winds pick up from 10 to 25 miles per hour, taking our temperatures to around 66 degrees in the afternoon before the rain.

Tonight, a few evening showers, then partly cloudy for the rest of the night. Temperatures will stay mild around 49 degrees for the overnight low.

Another rain chance again Thursday, but the best timing will once again be around the evening. Highs will remain a bit above average around 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on Friday. A new weak storm system will move in at night, but the day will be dry. The high is 59 degrees.