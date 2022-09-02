The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mix of sunshine and cloud cover on this Friday before the long weekend. Humid and breezy conditions with highs in the 80s. It will be warmer in the upper 80s to the north with more sun, while southern sections will have more clouds and possibly a shower or sprinkle around during the day. SW winds around 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Plan on a great evening before a cold front arrives later tonight, mainly clear and humid for the first half of the night. That front will work into the northwoods around 9pm, and drop south to the valley around midnight or later. The low is 64 degrees.

The front will remain in our far southern counties Saturday which might pop-up an additional shower or weak thunderstorm. That’s a small rain chance for our area. Otherwise it will be breezy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s. We’ll get a mix of sun and clouds.

No rain chance Sunday, just partly cloudy and cool with another day in the lower 70s.

Monday looks very nice! Comfy conditions remain with warmer temperatures around 75 degrees.