Few showers linger Friday, plus a weekend snow chance

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following sheets of rain coming down Thursday night where between 1″ to 5″ of rain came down, more lighter showers may linger to as late as the early afternoon of Friday. It will continue to be cloudy and chilly with a breeze from the NNW at 10 to 25 miles per hour. Chilly temps out there with low 40 degree highs!

Skies will clear out for this evening, with a few clouds rolling by overnight. As winds lighten up, temps are expected to get down to 28 degrees.

Saturday should round out to be a dry day, but not any better with the temps. Partly sunny in the morning to mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a high of 40 degrees.

Our next system drops into Wisconsin Sunday, and this time the precipitation type could get interesting. Given highs only in the 30s, we will have a widespread chance of light snow and rain that mixes together. A chance for around an inch or less of snow is possible in areas that haven’t had any accumulation yet this season.

