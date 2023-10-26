The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another day of dreary, gray, rainy weather! An area of low pressure to our west has provided more storms across the state.

While the bulk of this system has cleared out of the area, lighter, more scattered shower chances remain in the forecast through tonight. Areas of patchy fog and cloud cover stick around through tonight and this is how we will begin your Friday as well.

Passing shower chances are likely through tomorrow morning and early afternoon, but as this storm system continues to move further eastward throughout the day, cloud cover and rain chances will start to decrease through the evening. We wrap up this work week dry and mostly clear.