Few showers or storms Thursday, then it gets muggy and hot

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warm and a little breezy Thursday as SW winds kick up around 10 to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon – and that wind direction and some sunshine will bring highs to the lower and middle 80s in the afternoon. That’s a little warmer than yesterday.

RAIN CHANCES THURSDAY: Hit/miss showers will be around during the daytime, and if they fall on your community, the rain will be brief. The better chance comes in the late afternoon and especially this evening where scattered thundershowers will work in from north to south.

Following the evening rain chance, we will remain mostly cloudy tonight and mild with a low of 62 degrees.

Tomorrow the sun returns, plus temps go up even more! This is the first day of many that the humidity will be with us. The high is 89 degrees.

Sunny, windy and muggy on Saturday. 93 degrees to start the weekend.

We’ll keep it close to that on Sunday. Sunny, windy and muggy with a high of 92 degrees.