The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain chances going up through the weekend, but not impacting our entire map all at once. Plan on more clouds than sunshine on Friday with light rain or sprinkles working up from the south through the morning and afternoon. LIGHT RAIN is the key word as a few hundredths or tenths of an inch of rain is anticipated where it comes down. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s, except if you live west of any major body of water where temps will be in the 60s, courtesy of an east wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, the rain chances go away to mostly cloudy skies in the evening, but may pop-up again for some select spots again overnight. The low is 52 degrees.

Saturday will be a pretty nice day with a high of 67 degrees. Although isolated showers may fall, most of the day will be dry with partial sunshine amongst the clouds.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will have a rain chance as well, and the best shot for wet weather will be SOUTHWEST of Green Bay, and mainly in the morning. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s.