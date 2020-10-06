Few showers tonight, temperatures remaining mild into the weekend

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A weak area of low pressure passing north of the state this evening and tonight will bring with it an increase in cloud cover and a few spotty rain showers. The best chance for rain will be mainly north of Green Bay. These showers will exit the area by midnight tonight with a gradual clearing trend into Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will be kept up with the added cloud cover in the 40s and 50s.

Abundant sunshine will make a return for Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little cooler compared to the last few days with highs in the upper 50s to the north to upper 60s south.

A tranquil weather pattern will take us into the early portions of next week. Highs will get a bump into the middle 70s on Friday with a slight chance for rain north of Green Bay. The weekend looks dry and sunny with temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Our next decent chance for rain doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday

