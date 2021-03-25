Few showers tonight, then a sunnier end to the week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies will hold across the region through the night. We’ll be on the far northern fringes of an area of rain moving through Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Some of this rain or a light wintry mix could briefly clip areas south of Green Bay tonight. Lows will cool into the 20s with a north breeze.

It’ll be a cloudy start to Friday before the sun starts to return by the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a lighter wind late in the day.

The weekend will feature a rainy start as a few rounds of rain will move through. We clear our skies and dry out by Sunday with some breezy conditions. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 40s.

We get a nice increase in temperatures early next week with lower 60s by Tuesday. Another round of light rain is possible late Tuesday as a cold front swings through. That’ll cool our temperatures back into the low to middle 40s for the second half of next week.