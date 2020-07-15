Few showers Wednesday, sun returns to wrap up the week

Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies are starting out mostly clear northwest of Green Bay Wednesday morning with more cloud cover and a few spotty showers south of Green Bay. Another round of cloud cover will build back into the area throughout the day today. Those clouds could bring scattered rain showers back to the area as well at times through the afternoon. Temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 70s with some upper 70s for highs across the Northwoods.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Rain showers will come to an end this evening with a clearing trend after midnight. Lows will cool into the 50s across the north and west with lows 60s closer to the lake

After a few clouds early Thursday we will start to see more sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. A few more clouds will return by Friday with dry conditions. You will notice the increase in the heat as well as the humidity to wrap up the week as highs push into the upper 80s.

The weekend is looking warm and muggy with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. With an increase in humidity there could be a chance for showers and storms both days. The timing on these storm chances is uncertain at this time so stay tuned for more updates over the next few days!

By Monday we will have the sun return with highs near average in the lower 80s before another chance for rain enters the forecast next Tuesday.

