Few snow/rain showers Monday, then swinging up to 70s for some

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A line up of snow/rain showers covering the northern part of the viewing area this morning where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go until 10am. Snow and ice accumulation may bring some slick travel to start the day.

Beside the scattered showers up north Monday, plenty of clouds will linger in the southern end of the area. Although an isolated rain shower may form, much of the day will be dry. It gets blustery as winds move from the SE at 15 to 30 miles per hour as a warm front lifts up into the state. Here are the highs:

More showers may form during the evening and early overnight tonight, possibly an isolated thundershower. Overnight low temps go back to the 40s.

It’s going to be very warm (for some) tomorrow! Breezy again as a warm front either stays put or lifts north a bit across Wisconsin. We’ll have another shot at scattered showers or thunderstorms especially for the afternoon. Any thunderstorms could produce some decent downpours, hail, and gusty winds. Here’s a look at the huge spread of temps across the area Tuesday: