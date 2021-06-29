Few spotty showers Wednesday, warm & humid weather on the 4th

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Evening showers and storms will come to an end which will be followed by a gradually clearing sky late. Lows will be in the 60s for most areas with a light west wind.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day. During the afternoon a few spotty rain showers or storm may develop. Winds will be out of the northwest as highs in the low to middle 80s away from the water.

Temperatures and humidity levels will lower Thursday and Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. That comfortable air will not last long as we get right back to feeling like summer with highs in the middle to upper 80s for the weekend. We’re looking dry both days, but humidity will be felt through the weekend. Chances for rain than returns to the forecast early next week.