Few storms Friday, much nicer Saturday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Here comes some rain for Friday! Don’t worry, this is not going to be a total washout – but we will certainly have the chance for on-and-off showers from the morning into the early evening. Outside of rain, expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees. South winds will become a little breezy in the afternoon from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, rain tapers off early then there will be clearing from there on out. A starry night and light winds may also drop temperatures enough to produce patchy late night, early morning fog. Lows will be around 60 degrees.

Saturday turns much nicer! We’ll have mostly sunny skies featuring more clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures should be around 83 degrees, and will also be a touch on the humid side.

More rain on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will move in around day break and bring a chance for rain mainly for the morning. That will be followed by some afternoon clearing with muggy highs around 81 degrees.

Monday bring another dry day with partly sunny skies. Highs will still manage to reach the low to mid 80s.

Yet another rain or thunderstorm chance returns Tuesday with a high of 82 degrees.

A really nice stretch of weather comes back for Wednesday and Thursday as more sunshine and low humidity returns to the forecast. It will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the 70s.