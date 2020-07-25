Few storms tomorrow, average temperatures this week

After a hot and humid Saturday, clouds will continue to pick up overnight. Stray shower is possible for areas to the north before midnight.

Throughout the day Sunday we will be dealing with the chance of storms. An early line of storms will make its way through the northwoods around breakfast. In the afternoon, the chance of storms will be spotty. High in the upper 80s.

Once the cold front passes, clouds will decrease throughout the day Monday. High temperatures in the low 80s.

Lots of sunshine throughout the week, with normal temperatures. High pressure dominates the region with our only chance of rain on Tuesday.

