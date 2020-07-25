Few storms tomorrow, average temperatures this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a hot and humid Saturday, clouds will continue to pick up overnight. Stray shower is possible for areas to the north before midnight.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Throughout the day Sunday we will be dealing with the chance of storms. An early line of storms will make its way through the northwoods around breakfast. In the afternoon, the chance of storms will be spotty. High in the upper 80s.

Once the cold front passes, clouds will decrease throughout the day Monday. High temperatures in the low 80s.

Lots of sunshine throughout the week, with normal temperatures. High pressure dominates the region with our only chance of rain on Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse

Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Lakeland's Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

More Weather