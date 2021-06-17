Few strong thunderstorms possible Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Back to the heat and humidity Thursday! With a mix of sunshine and clouds, we’ll get highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s – plus the humidity becomes noticeable again in the afternoon. By the lakeshore, highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: During the morning and afternoon Thursday, a isolated shower or thunderstorm may roll through a few communities. Those storms become more scattered around sunset this evening – and this is our opportunity for some severe thunderstorms as this round may bring damaging wind gusts and hail.

Tonight, scattered thunderstorms are expected and will move aside around and after midnight. It will be a muggy and warm night with a low of 67 degrees.

Tomorrow will also be hot and humid. Plenty of sun during the day and strong winds kick in from the west around 20 to 30 miles per hour. We’ll be watching a chance for spotty thunderstorms up in the north later in the day. High temps around the lower 90s – with 80s even by the lake.