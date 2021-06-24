Few strong thunderstorms Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Humid and breezy Thursday as a cold front steps into northeast Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms will be moving in this morning – isolated storms with some dry time during the day – more scattered thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80, and around 70 by the lake.

Tonight will have scattered thunderstorms, some could turn severe in the evening. A humid night with a low of 67 degrees. With some rain and high dew points some patchy fog may develop overnight.

Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies and small rain chances during the day. Another humid day with high temp in the upper 70 and lower 80s. Soaking rain is set to arrive late and night into Saturday.