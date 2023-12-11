The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a dreary, but quiet start to this work week! High pressure to our southeast has kept us dry today, while an area of low pressure to our north has kept thick cloud cover over top of us all day long. We stay cloudy, but quiet through the rest of tonight. Another area of high pressure way up to our northwest this evening will build in tomorrow keeping us dry and giving us a few sunny hours through the cloudy day expected again tomorrow.

We stay dry with more sunshine through Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure remains over us.

Our next chance for a spotty mix returns by Friday.