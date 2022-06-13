The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds increasing on this Monday, and through the morning there might be a stray thundershower far to the north. The rest of the area will see a chance for thunderstorms around mid-day into the evening. Although the highest chance for severe weather is central and southern Wisconsin, we’ll keep a close eye on those afternoon storms which could produce damaging wind gusts or hail for communities south of Green Bay.

The temperatures will reach the mid 70s away from the lake today, 63 by the water. ESE winds in the afternoon will range from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight just a small rain chance in the evening, otherwise it will just be cloudy. The low is 63 degrees and will stay fairly steady overnight.

Tomorrow will start out a little cloudy then turn sunny, hot and humid! Temperatures will be soaring into the 90s away from the lakeshore, 70s by the water. When you combine that heat and muggy air, some communities will have heat index values around 100 degrees!