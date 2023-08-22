The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

About half of hour area will have a chance for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday morning and early afternoon. That area will primarily be across the north and east to the northernmost lakeshore counties. The risk for severe weather is low, but some storms may produce heavy rain and embedded hail.

The rest of the area today will go partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures reach 78 degrees in Green Bay, cooler upper 60s and lower 70s up north and along the lakeshore, and low to upper 80s from the valley to central Wisconsin where the sun emerges first.

Tonight, mostly clear and warm, but the humidity will begin to rise! The low only drops to 68 degrees.

Sunny and breezy tomorrow, but very hot and humid! Most communities will see highs in the 90s other than near the lake and bay. The big story will be how muggy it will feel, and that will make the heat index climb into the triple digits by the lunch hour, along with many hours after that.

It won’t be quite as hot on Thursday, but still warm and humid. The high is 85 degrees, plus there is a small chance that an isolated thunderstorm will form over our side of the state. Many will not get rain.