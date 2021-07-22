Few thundershowers return; so does the humidity

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain chances increase today from the morning into the afternoon where hit/miss thundershowers move across the viewing area. This is not a slam dunk rain chance for everyone. Highs will be in the upper 70s with humidity ramping up for the second half of the day.

Tonight, it’s going to be muggy with partly cloudy skies. We’ll keep a small chance for a shower or storm around. The low is 66 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring back mostly sunny skies with plenty of heat and humidity around as high jump to 87 degrees! Wouldn’t be surprised if there is a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon. The better chance for everyone to get rain will be with a cluster of thunderstorms after midnight into Saturday morning.