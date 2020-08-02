Few thundershowers to wrap up the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front will bring rain to parts of the area Sunday. This will move in from the northwest, bringing rain chances first up north, and then moving south to the Fox Cities and the lakeshore mid-day into the afternoon. Highs will be dependent on how much sunshine we get through the morning, with the warmest temps in the mid 70s (south, lakeshore), and upper 60s to the north where rain starts first.

Rain becomes more isolated through tonight, otherwise it will stay cloudy. The low is 59 degrees with a wind picking up from the NNE.

A breezy and cool day for Monday. Partly sunny skies out there, plus with cool air moving in – an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. The high is near 70 degrees.

Warmer air comes back heading through the work week. Take a look:

