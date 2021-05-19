Few thunderstorms with the warmth and humidity on the rise

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Scattered showers out there to start Wednesday, but those showers will not be quite as numerous during the late morning and into the afternoon. Many clouds will remain in the afternoon with some showers, however, that won’t stop temperatures from getting to the mid 70s, and around 60 degrees by the lake. Dew point temps will also rise slightly to the lower 60 degree range which bring a slight bit of humidity to the forecast. South winds go from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a couple stray showers. Lows will be mild again in the bottom half of the 60s.

Much of the same on Thursday plus a little warmer. Spotty thundershowers will be hit/miss from the morning into the afternoon. Highs rise to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees – and 62 by the lake.

