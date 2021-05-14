Few weekend showers, and a very warm forecast next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Friday should end up as a pretty nice day again, but there won’t be quite as much sunshine. Sun will mix with clouds, with a few more layers of those clouds into the afternoon. Even so, highs should get to the upper 60s and lower 70s – along with middle and upper 60s by the lake.

Skies should hold on to some of these clouds tonight. Lows go down to 47 degrees by Saturday morning.

Saturday turns mostly cloudy and a little cooler. The high is 64 degrees. There will also be a chance for spotty light rain showers from mid morning to the evening.

Clouds will break up more into Sunday and let in more sunshine. There is still an pop-up shower chance, but it’s a small and most communities will stay dry. This high returns to 70 degrees.

