The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Good Morning! We are looking at another nice day today, but the main difference from yesterday will be filtered sunshine thanks to some high thin clouds. Look for temperatures to remain mild today with highs in the mid/upper 50s with a SW wind around 15-20, gusting up to 30mph. Overnight, any thin clouds clear out and temperatures drop to around 40.

As an area of high pressure drifts to the East, temperatures will rise into the low 60s for Wednesday with abundant sunshine. Winds will calm down to around 5-10 mph, so I would say the best day of the week. Overnight, clouds thicken up and temperatures dip into the upper 30s.

Thursday is looking partly cloudy and very windy, as a approaching cold front ticks winds back up to around 20-25MPH and gusting up to 40mph. Next rain chance looks to be Thursday night before clouds clear out and mostly sunny skies return Friday afternoon. Temperatures will re adjust and drop back to near average.