Final weekend of summer feels like it

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s going to be a clear and sunny day Saturday, very comfortable in the middle 70s. Light winds from the NNE.

We’ll keep bright weather around Sunday with mostly sunny skies. The winds pick up a bit again and the humidity increases. Expect highs back to the mid 80s!

There will be a chance for some showers and t-storms for the home opener at Lambeau — so if you’re going to the game — be sure to keep up with the latest on rain timing then.

Overall, as summer comes to a close – expect fall or feel like fall by Wednesday.

The Autumnal Equinox officially arrives at 2:21 PM on Wednesday. Light jacket weather certainly will be back.