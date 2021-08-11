Finally, a stretch of dry weather the next several days

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: The severe weather threat has ended for this evening. Skies will slowly clear through the night with low temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Thursday: A cool front will bring much lower humidity levels back to the state throughout the day. Winds will turn a little blustery out of the west and southwest. Highs will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s.

After a very rainy stretch of weather we get several days of sunshine and dry conditions to take us into next week. Humidity will be comfortable through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.