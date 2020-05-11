Finally, an end in sight to the chilly stretch

From Storm Team 5…

The latest weather forecast for northeast Wisconsin:

The skies will clear out completely tonight – and the combination of light winds and no clouds will bring lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Frost or freezing conditions are likely overnight.

Lots of sunshine comes back Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees. Once again frost is possible at night – and that is the last time this week we will need to cover the plants this week.

Increasing clouds for Wednesday and slightly warmer to 58 degrees for the high. Later a night there is a chance for rain showers.

More rain with scattered showers and maybe thunder on Thursday. The high is 67 degrees.

Friday brings the pick day of the week, mostly sunny and 66 degrees.

The weekend brings “normal” Wisconsin weather to us, possibly some stray showers.