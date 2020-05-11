1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Finally, an end in sight to the chilly stretch

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Storm Team 5

The latest weather forecast for northeast Wisconsin:

The skies will clear out completely tonight – and the combination of light winds and no clouds will bring lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Frost or freezing conditions are likely overnight.

Lots of sunshine comes back Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees. Once again frost is possible at night – and that is the last time this week we will need to cover the plants this week.

Increasing clouds for Wednesday and slightly warmer to 58 degrees for the high. Later a night there is a chance for rain showers.

More rain with scattered showers and maybe thunder on Thursday. The high is 67 degrees.

Friday brings the pick day of the week, mostly sunny and 66 degrees.

The weekend brings “normal” Wisconsin weather to us, possibly some stray showers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"
More Weather