From Storm Team 5…

Grab the sunglasses because we have a very bright day ahead on Tuesday. Mainly sunny skies combined with fresh snow will make the shades needed again. It will be a cool day with highs in the low to mid 30s — but with a light wind and stronger March sunshine — it will feel pretty nice outside.

Wednesday will bring in back the clouds through the afternoon but highs will jump back into the 40s. The next storm system will arrive Wednesday night — and bring mainly rain to start.

As highs stays in the 40s on Thursday, expect a messy and sloppy day. The rain will then change to snow or a snowy mix Thursday night. Accumulating snow/slush is expected again, especially north of Green Bay on Friday.