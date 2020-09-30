Find out when the fall chill steps aside

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More cool, fall air and showers back in the forecast for Wednesday. Although it will NOT be a washout, spotty showers could form anytime from the mid morning into the evening. NW winds crank up a bit behind a cold front as speeds increase to 15 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures increase just a tad from yesterday into the upper 50s and very low 60s.

Still not completely dry tonight as more hit/miss showers cross through overnight. Temps fall off to 44 degrees.

A little breezy again tomorrow with partly sunny skies. Yet again, isolated showers could form over some communities but nothing that will last long. We’ll cool temps off to 54 degrees.

Very chilly temps on Friday with a high of 51 degrees! Sun and clouds will mix together.

Saturday should stay cool and mainly dry to start. More showers fire up with the second half of the day – and that will limit warming to a high of 53 degrees.

That same system delivers scattered showers into Sunday. The high there is 54.

