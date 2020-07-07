Find out when the high humidity takes a break

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

You’ll see lots of sun if your are up north Tuesday, while a few more clouds and showers form for communities to the south. Highs are going to be just a touch cooler than yesterday in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The lakeshore warms to near 85 degrees.

RAIN CHANCE: A cold front slowly dropping south will be the focus for developing showers, but it’s not a chance of rain for everyone. The highest chance comes for communities south of Green Bay, and it will mainly be in a window from the afternoon and evening when temps are the warmest.

Tonight, any rain goes away leaving clear skies. It will be a calm night with high dew points. As temps drop close to the dews tonight, late night patchy fog may begin to develop. The low is 69 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring a very muggy day, and lots of sunshine. Mostly sunny and 92 degrees for the high. A lake/bay breeze develops in the afternoon which could set off an isolated shower.

Another good chance for rain and thunderstorms comes back Thursday. 90 degrees and muggy again.

