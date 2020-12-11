Find out who gets snow this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds thickening up for Friday as we lose the warm temps from the last couple days, and trade it for cooler and breezier weather. Temps will hold steady in the middle and upper 30s, with a NNE wind from 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight will be windier and cloudy. Those clouds will have some snow showers or a snowy mix for communities in the southern half of the viewing area from the evening through the overnight time frame. The low is 31 degrees with a NE wind from 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Windy for every on Saturday; snow or snowy mix only for about half of the area. Scattered snow showers will once again impact the southern and lakeshore counties from the early morning into the early evening before 6pm. The high is 34 degrees, but 38 degrees by the lake which will change some of that snow over to rain and impact snow accumulation totals.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: The counties of Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, and Calumet county have the highest chance of shoveling with a forecast of over 3″ of snow possible. From there to the Fox Cities and Green Bay, lower accumulation is expected with an inch or so possible. If you reside just northwest of Green Bay and Appleton, snow will be less than an inch. Up north will see little to no snow at all.







