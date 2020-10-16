Find out who gets weekend snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Some start with snow on Friday! Brief snow showers pass by before sunrise, then a mix of sun and clouds quickly follows into the morning. The afternoon between 1pm and sunset will also bring another chance for spotty showers, but this time it will be rain as temps will be around 50 degrees. Winds a little breezy again around 10 to 25 miles per hour later on.

Tonight, we lose those spotty showers after sunset. Skies will go from clear to partly cloudy overnight, and temps get chilly again with lows backing off to the 20s and 30s.

Clouds increase before daybreak on Saturday as more showers roll in. As the morning get’s going rain showers will be scattered across the area, but it will be cold enough north/west of Green Bay where it will mix over to snow. Snow up north may lead to a little slushy accumulation early Saturday. It will be a windy day at 53 degrees. More showers may come back along the cold front of this system Saturday night and early Sunday.

Any showers exit early on Sunday followed by a partly cloudy skies. Winds turn to the breezy side again. Plus, it gets cooler with a high of 44 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE