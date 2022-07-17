The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Kick-starting your week tomorrow with the first 90 degree day so far this July! This will put us at eight 90 degree days so far in 2022. Tomorrow will also be very humid and sunny, making the start of the work week feel almost tropical.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day, but the chance for thunderstorms arrives in the afternoon and continues into Wednesday.

Thursday is looking to be a nice day, with slightly less humidity and mainly clear skies.

A small rain chance arrives on Friday, and will linger throughout the weekend next week.