Seasonal temps for the first day of fall

After a soggy Sunday, we keep a few showers in the forecast ONLY TO THE NORTH in the morning. The rest of the area today will see intermediate sunshine and cloud cover, eventually turning mostly sunny by the end of the day.

Winds will pick up a bit from the west/northwest from 10 to 15 miles per hour, and highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight, mostly clear skies out there a high pressure ridge settles in from the west. It will be a tranquil night with a low of 51 degrees.

Tomorrow will feature morning sunshine and increasing mid and upper level clouds for the afternoon. High temps will the THE WARMEST OF THE WEEK, with an afternoon temperature of 76 degrees for Green Bay. A cold front arrives later at night, which will bring us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Partly sunny for Wednesday, but there still may be an isolated shower around. High temperatures dip to 68 degrees.

Thursday should be a nice day, but on the cool side. Partly sunny skies for the day with a high of 63!

A good bet for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for Friday with a high of 66 degrees.

Saturday will end up being the coolest day of the week with a HIGH TEMP of 60 degrees!