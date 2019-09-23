First day of fall forecast

Another round of rain showers will move through northeast Wisconsin tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will cool into the low to middle 50s late tonight with a west breeze.

We will begin Monday with some sunshine followed by a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. There could be a few rain showers that develop across the north during the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. Fall officially begins at 2:50 Monday morning.

We’ll see a few more clouds filter in on Tuesday before another chance for rain returns Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The rest of Wednesday will feature plenty of clouds with highs around 70 with breezy winds. We’ll remain dry Thursday with more rain expected as we wrap up the work week.