First round of storms tonight, heat is back for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight, round 1 of rain will arrive. Severe storms are possible west of the Fox Cities. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 11:00 PM in Shawano, Waushara and Waupaca counties. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with rain wrapping up in the early morning hours.

Wednesday the second round of rain impacts the area along a stalled cold front. The severe threat will be lower than Tuesday. High temperatures in the mid 70s.

The sun emerges for Thursday with high temperatures once again climbing back into the 80s.

Temperatures get close to 90 for Friday and the weekend. Best chance of rain will come Saturday night into Sunday morning.

More Weather